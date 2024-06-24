Mountaineers Now

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Montavin Quisenberry

A closer look at the West Virginia pledge out of Danville, Kentucky.

Schuyler Callihan

Over the weekend, West Virginia picked up a commitment from wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry (5'10", 175 lbs) out of Boyle County High School in Danville, Kentucky. Yes, Neal Brown's old stomping grounds. Quisenberry chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

Highlights: Click here.

Evaluation:

Quisenberry is absolutely lethal in the return game, both punt and kick. He will have a chance to make a name for himself at that spot the day he first steps on campus. As a receiver, he has a little work to do to become a complete, well-rounded target but the potential is certainly there. He's already a fine route runner who understands leverage. More quick than fast - a guy that can run by the initial blanket of defenders and squeeze through tight spaces. An added value to his game is what he can do in the backfield. He's a guy that Boyle clearly wants to get the ball to, so they'll give him some carries at running back as well. I'm not sure what kind of opportunities to run the ball at WVU, but the best comparison I can come up with is a slightly bigger version than Jock Sanders, who played for the Mountaineers from 2007-10.

