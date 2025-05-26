In Pursuit of a Legend: West Virginia Pushing to Land a 2nd QB in 2026 Class
Earlier this spring, West Virginia picked up a commitment from class of 2026 quarterback Jyron Hughley. The addition led to the assumption that the Mountaineers had found their quarterback in this class and that they were done there until they ramp things up with the 2027 class.
Not so fast.
Legend Bey (5'10", 175 lbs) of Forney, Texas, has remained in touch with West Virginia despite Hughley's commitment and has the Mountaineers in his top list of schools. The others he is considering? Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Hughley and Bey were actually on a visit to Morgantown at the same time, and shortly after Hughley's commitment, I asked Bey if that impacted his interest in WVU. He responded, "No, sir. I trust Coach Rod's plan for me. I know I'm number one on their list, and I always compete!"
Then, Bey told me West Virginia was his top choice, with Duke checking in right behind in second place. "I love the staff. Coach Rod, Coach Pat (White), Coach Rhett (Rodriguez), and Coach (Travis) Trickett! They are all so genuine. It's definitely a place I would love to be!"
In 11 games last season, Bey threw for 1,444 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 1,912 yards and 28 scores.
A decision is expected to be made sometime in June.
