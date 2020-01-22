MountaineerMaven
In-State Guard Talks Visit to WVU, Relationship With Staff

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia is off to hot start in the 2019-20 season, sitting at 15-3 and ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 Poll with success translating to the recruiting trail.

The Mountaineers have three guys signed for the 2020 class (Isaiah Cottrell, Kedrian Johnson and Taj Thweatt), but are looking ahead to the 2021 and 2022 classes. One guy the coaching staff has their eye on is 2022 guard Isaac McKneely of Poca, WV.

McKneely recently took an unofficial visit to West Virginia and came away impressed. 

"The visit went great. I got to tour the facilities before the game and had great seats to watch the game from," McKneely said. 

The lead recruiter for McKneely is assistant Ron Everhart, someone whom he is starting to build a solid rapport with. "He walked me around before the game and all that. I feel like we have a good connection and I like what he does for WVU basketball. He's a very good guy and a good coach as well."

Head coach Bob Huggins is very involved in the recruitment of his guys and that's no different here with the Poca native. 

"I definitely respect what he has done at WVU. I mean, he's one of the most winningest coaches in NCAA history, so you have to respect him," McKneely stated. "I got to hear the pregame speech before the Texas Tech game and he was very focused and got his players ready for the game with the scouting report. He's a great coach and even a better person."

McKneely currently holds offers from Davidson, Liberty, Marshall, Robert Morris, Stetson and Xavier, but is still waiting on the offer from West Virginia. 

"It would mean a lot because it's my home state and they are one of the better teams in the Big 12 and in the country. So yeah, it would be a big deal to me."

