In-State QB Max Anderson Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has added another quarterback to the mix, landing a commitment from class of 2025 signal-caller Max Anderson, a product of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
As a senior, Anderson completed 69-of-108 pass attempts for 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also added 620 yards and 11 scores with his legs on 53 carries.
Anderson held offers from a number of small school programs such as Capital, Fairmont State, Shepherd, West Liberty, and a few others. Because of the NCAA's new roster limits, walk-ons aren't necessarily a thing anymore. Schools are financially incentivized to fund every roster spot with a scholarship athlete.
