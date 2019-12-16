MountaineerMaven
Inside the Commit: Player Spotlight

Jonathan Martin

Throughout the season West Virginia head coach Neal Brown emphasized his desire to rebuild the offensive line – acknowledging the position needed reshaping.

The West Virginia staff has taken a step closer to that goal by securing a commitment from ASA College (New York) offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart.

Stewart chose the Mountaineers over additional offers from Tennessee, Toledo, Maryland, UAB and Boise State among others and is the second offensive lineman to commit in as many days, joining Dematha Catholic (Md.) guard, Jordan White.

What to like: Quite simply, size. Stewart will bring a large presence to Morgantown – in the fact the Mountaineers are seeking help along the offensive line, but also in his frame. At 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, Stewart is physically ready for the collegiate level. Don’t let his size fool you, though. Stewart moves his feet well and has the capability of playing both the guard and tackle positions.

Stewart also brings experience. Having spent one season at the junior college level, he’s more likely to make an immediate impact next season.

The Mountaineers now have 17 commitments for the class of 2020. 

