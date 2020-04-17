Inside the Commit: RB Jaylen Anderson

West Virginia continues to build their recruiting Class of 2021 with the recent commitment of Perry (Oh.) running back, Jaylen Anderson.

The 6-foot-0, 215-pounder is rated as one of Ohio’s best prospects by Rivals.com – currently listed as the ninth best running back in the state.

Earning his commitment wasn’t an easy task. The Mountaineers had to fend off a variety of Big Ten schools including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska – along with additional programs such as Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Kentucky among others.

In our latest – Inside the Commit, Players Spotlight – Mountaineer Maven breaks down the newest commit.

What to Like:

After a few short minutes of watching film on Anderson it’s easy to see his physicality. He’s bulky - but uses his frame to his advantage. Often on his film he sheds off tackles with ease and isn’t fazed by the initial contact – and isn’t afraid to be hit. He keeps a low pad level and sneaks between the tackles in search of open field.

One concern in taking excessive hits is the tendency to not protect the football. However, that isn’t the case with Anderson. He stays low and protects the football with both arms, wrapping and securing until he does go down.

Even though Anderson possesses a body that appears capable of playing early at the next level he could still add more muscle. Although he’s more of a power back it’s not out of the question he could be an every down back at the next level with the transition of his body.

This past season for Perry High he ran for over 1,000 yards and caught 51 passes for 833 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named first-team Division IV-All-Ohio.

Anderson becomes the seventh commitment in the Class of 2021 joining defensive end Hammond Russell (Dublin, Oh.), quarterback Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV), wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, Oh.), tight end Victor Wikstrom (Sweden), and safety Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, Pa.).