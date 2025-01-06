BREAKING: Iowa TE Transfer Johnny Pascuzzi Chooses West Virginia
Transfers are flying into Morgantown left and right, literally and figuratively. Monday afternoon, West Virginia picked up a commitment from former Iowa tight end Johnny Pascuzzi.
The former walk-on appeared in 22 games over his career with the Hawkeyes, primarily serving as a blocker and special teamer. He caught two passes for 41 yards, 40 of which came on a big play in the team's 40-14 win over Northwestern in late October.
Coming out of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri, Pascuzzi didn't hold any FBS offers but did have preferred walk-on opportunities at Kentucky and Missouri.
Pascuzzi becomes the second transfer tight end to commit to the Mountaineers this offseason, joining Jacob Barrick, formerly of Jacksonville State. The two will join a room that features Noah Braham, Greg Genross, Jack Sammarco, and incoming freshman Jackson Accuardi.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
