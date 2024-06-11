Is WVU in Prime Position to Land Prized Defensive Line Recruit?
Defensive line recruit Amir Leonard-Jean Charles is fresh off his official visit to West Virginia and now has a decision date. The Nashville, Tennessee native informed Mountaineers Now that he will drop his college decision on June 19th.
"One word! AMAZING - Yup! In all caps too," he said when asked about his trip to Morgantown. "All of the coaches kept talking about the same thing... being a family and having guys on the team that want to be part of the family, and the players said the same thing, that’s what stood out the most for me."
Amir's mother, Antoinette Leonard-Jean Charles, was a swimmer at WVU during her college days. "It's where my mom graduated from, so it meant a lot to me to have her with me during the OV."
Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and several others have extended offers to the 6'4", 305-pound d-lineman, but West Virginia appears to be in a great spot heading into his decision.
