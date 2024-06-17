It's WVU or Kansas State for CB Serious Stinyard
Class of 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard (5'11", 180 lbs) out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida is ready to shut his recruitment down. He tells Mountaineers Now that he will be making his decision on Tuesday, June 18th between West Virginia and Kansas State.
"My relationship has been all just great with everyone (at West Virginia)," Stinyard said. "WVU is probably one of the nicest places on earth. My lead recruiter is coach Jevaughn Codlin, the assistant cornerback coach. I love how he's straight up about everything and he doesn't sugarcoat anything, I think that's very important."
Stinyard also took an official visit to Minnesota, but the Gophers have been eliminated from the running. K-State and West Virginia have been the frontrunners for quite some time. Others to have offered Stinyard include Bowling Green, East Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, NC State, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, and USF.
As a junior, he reeled in three interceptions while logging five passes defended. West Virginia hopes to add him to an already impressive secondary group in the 2025 class which features Deuce Edwards, Zah Jackson, and Elgin Sessions.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Deuce Edwards
Scott Van Pelt Compares WVU Fans to Characters in a Horror Movie