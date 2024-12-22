Jacksonville State CB Transfer Fred Davis II Visiting WVU, Reveals Decision Timeline
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is going to hit the transfer portal hard this winter, and several of his players at Jacksonville State will be getting a call from him with an opportunity to follow him to Morgantown.
One of those players is already on campus taking an official visit, cornerback Fred Davis II.
This past season at Jacksonville State, Davis recorded 18 tackles, 4 PBUs, and 3.5 TFLs. Prior to his stop at Jax State, he spent three years at Clemson and then one at UCF. While at Clemson, Davis notched 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and two tackles for loss. He appeared in just two games with the Knights.
Davis tells West Virginia On SI that he has also heard from Missouri, Northwestern, and Virginia and plans on making a decision, " In early January, possibly earlier."
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Offers Purdue CB Transfer Currently Committed to Big 12 School
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst
No. 14 West Virginia Upset in Boulder Following Brutal Fourth Quarter
West Virginia WR Traylon Ray to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report