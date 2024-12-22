Mountaineers Now

Jacksonville State CB Transfer Fred Davis II Visiting WVU, Reveals Decision Timeline

Some insight on a West Virginia transfer portal target.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is going to hit the transfer portal hard this winter, and several of his players at Jacksonville State will be getting a call from him with an opportunity to follow him to Morgantown.

One of those players is already on campus taking an official visit, cornerback Fred Davis II.

This past season at Jacksonville State, Davis recorded 18 tackles, 4 PBUs, and 3.5 TFLs. Prior to his stop at Jax State, he spent three years at Clemson and then one at UCF. While at Clemson, Davis notched 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and two tackles for loss. He appeared in just two games with the Knights.

Davis tells West Virginia On SI that he has also heard from Missouri, Northwestern, and Virginia and plans on making a decision, " In early January, possibly earlier."

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

