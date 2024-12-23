BREAKING: Jacksonville State WR Jarod Bowie Commits to West Virginia
Monday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
In 14 games this season for the Gamecocks, Bowie recorded 13 receptions for 203 yards, while also rushing for 24 yards on three carries. He becomes the fourth transfer to commit to WVU in the last two days, joining Eastern Michigan WR Oran Singleton Jr., Tulsa OL Walter Young Bear, and South Alabama CB Jordan Scruggs.
Bowie will have one year of eligibility remaining.
