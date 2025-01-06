BREAKING: Jacksonville State WR Transfer Cam Vaughn Commits to WVU
Monday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers received a commitment from former Jacksonville State wide receiver Cam Vaughn.
The true freshman led the Gamecocks in receptions (49), receiving yards (804), and receiving touchdowns (5). He logged two 100-yard receiving games, including an 184-yard performance against Ohio in their bowl game.
An interesting note on Vaughn is that he signed with Jax State as a quarterback. He was able to showcase his ability to play receiver at some prep showcases and made the successful transition to receiver as a freshman.
Vaughn becomes the fourth wide receiver transfer to commit to the Mountaineers, joining Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), and Oran Singleton (Eastern Michigan).
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
