Jaylon Dean-Vines Puts West Virginia in Top Five
Class of 2025 guard/forward Jaylon Dean-Vines (6'3", 180 lbs) of Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas has narrowed his recruitment down to just five schools: Louisville, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. Illinois, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Sam Houston State, San Jose State, Tulsa, and a few others were left out.
As a junior, Dean-Vines averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. His three-point shot still needs some work, but the tools are there for him to become an averaged deep ball shooter. Dean-Vines connected on just 25% (30/118) of his three-point attempts last season.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Can WVU Compete in Big 12 with Undersized Roster?
Injury Updates on Joseph Yesufu, Tucker DeVries