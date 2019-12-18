OFFICIAL: OL Jordan White Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

OL Jordan White

From: DeMatha Catholic HS/Hyattsville, MD

Height/Weight: 6’3” 295 lbs

Offers: Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin

Scouting Analysis:

White brings a toughness to the offensive line that is much needed, specifically in hopes to get the Mountaineer running game back on track, which was a weakness this past season. White is quick to his stance and does an excellent job at extending his arms, immediately being in blocking technique. He doesn’t have long arms, so being able to immediately be in position is critical.

Playing Time Projection:

Could very well see playing time as early as a redshirt freshman and potentially earn a starting job as a redshirt sophomore.