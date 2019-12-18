MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

OFFICIAL: OL Jordan White Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

OL Jordan White

From: DeMatha Catholic HS/Hyattsville, MD

Height/Weight: 6’3” 295 lbs

Offers: Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin

Scouting Analysis:

White brings a toughness to the offensive line that is much needed, specifically in hopes to get the Mountaineer running game back on track, which was a weakness this past season. White is quick to his stance and does an excellent job at extending his arms, immediately being in blocking technique. He doesn’t have long arms, so being able to immediately be in position is critical.

Playing Time Projection:

Could very well see playing time as early as a redshirt freshman and potentially earn a starting job as a redshirt sophomore.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: CB Daryl Porter Jr. Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Daryl Porter Jr.

OFFICIAL: LB Taurus Simmons Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Taurus Simmons

OFFICIAL: ATH David Vincent-Okoli Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee David Vincent-Okoli

OFFICIAL: CB Jackie Matthews Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Jackie Matthews

OFFICIAL: OL Chris Mayo Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Chris Mayo

OFFICIAL: TE Charles Finley Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Charles Finley

West Virginia, Nicholls State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia faces Nicholls State inside the WVU Coliseum in the first meeting between the two programs

OFFICIAL: WR Reese Smith Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Reese Smith

OFFICIAL: QB Garrett Greene Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Garrett Greene

OFFICIAL: OL Zach Frazier Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Zach Frazier