JUCO Corner Jadarrius Perkins Pushes Back Decision Date

Class of 2021 cornerback Jadarrius Perkins was set to make his announcement today of which college he would be attending in 2021. After much thought and consideration, Perkins has decided to delay his decision for the time-being.

Earlier this week, Perkins talked about his interest in West Virginia and the connection he has within the program with a former teammate.

"We FaceTimed yesterday. Coach Addae is real cool and he recruited my boy, Jackie Matthews last year to WVU," Perkins said. When asked about his relationship with Matthews, Perkins responded, "Jackie is my dawg. He is someone I looked up to coming into junior college - he's a great player. He says it's a great school, they're about to win a lot of games, and it would be fun to think about playing with my dawg again."

The feeling is that Oregon is a potential suitor for Perkins, but several others are still in the mix. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Texas Tech, UCF, Washington State, and several others.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a chance to land Jedarrius Perkins? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

