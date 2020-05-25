JUCO Corner Talks WVU Ahead of Decision

This Wednesday, class of 2021 junior college cornerback Jadarrius Perkins (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC) will be making his commitment known.

Despite not having a "top list" of schools, Perkins is ready to make his decision and currently holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A & M, Texas Tech, UCF, Washington State, West Virginia, and several others.

The Mountaineers are in desperate need of adding some veteran help in the secondary and for Perkins, WVU seems like a realistic option.

"We FaceTimed yesterday. Coach Addae is real cool and he recruited my boy, Jackie Matthews last year to WVU," Perkins said. When asked about his relationship with Matthews, Perkins responded, "Jackie is my dawg. He is someone I looked up to coming into junior college - he's a great player. He says it's a great school, they're about to win a lot of games, and it would be fun to think about playing with my dawg again."

Perkins does not have a set time for his announcement on Wednesday, but did tell Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia will "without a doubt" be in contention.

