JUCO Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia dips into the JUCO ranks to add defensive line depth.

The Mountaineers have been in active in the transfer portal, trying to fill any roster gaps they have before the start of the 2025 season. One of those gaps includes finding depth on the interior defensive line. They have now helped address those needs with the commitment of Elijah Simmons out of Garden City Community College.

The 6'2" 280-pound defensive lineman had a productive season for the Busters, mainly as a dominating run stopper. He posted 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack on the season. He appeared in 10 games and had his best performance of the season versus Independence Community College.

Simmons comes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and began his career at Kent State in 2022. He held offers from North Texas, Sam Houston State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Southern Miss, Eastern Kentucky, and others.

He will join an interior defensive line that returns a lot of experience. Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell, Nate Gabriel, and Asani Redwood have all played meaningful snaps for the Mountaineers. They also bring back Corey Mcintyre, who spent 2024 injured.

He has two years of eligibility remaining with the possibility of getting years back from his junior college seasons.

JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

