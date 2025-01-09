JUCO Edge Rusher Keenan Eck Sets Visit to West Virginia
Citrus College edge rusher Keenan Eck is one of several transfer portal recruits who will be in Morgantown this weekend for an official visit to West Virginia.
He began his career at Division II Black Hills State in South Dakota, and in his freshman season, he was responsible for 13 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Eck then transferred to Citrus where he notched 6 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble.
"I love it," Eck said about the opportunity of playing at West Virginia. "A huge culture of winning is being built there; I would love to put in every bit of hard-hitting energy when it comes to rushing the passer for the mountaineers!"
Eck has had several conversations with head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Zac Alley, whom he looks forward to meeting in person this weekend.
"I really like how fired up they are for a turnaround. They’ve proven to be successful for many years, and they're bringing the heat with this class of athletes. They want some dawgs that are ready to WORK!"
In addition to West Virginia, Eck has also heard from Eastern Illinois, Montana, San Diego State, Southern Utah, and Texas State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former Four-Star, Texas A&M TE Transfer Donovan Green is Visiting West Virginia
LSU DL Transfer Kimo Makane’ole Visits West Virginia
Montana State RB Transfer Scottre Humphrey Receives West Virginia Offer
Nicco Marchiol or Jaylen Henderson? Is There a Wild Card? Examining the WVU QB Room