JUCO Pass Rusher with Major Upside Completes Visit to West Virginia
After spending much of the first transfer portal window on retooling the secondary, the West Virginia coaching staff will now try to fill out its depth on the edge, hoping to find more bodies who can rush the passer.
Last week, the Mountaineers hosted JUCO transfer Joshua Shanklin (6'3", 220 lbs) of Foothill College (CA) for an official visit. Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, San Diego State, UCLA, USF, Utah, and Washington State have also been in touch with him since entering the transfer portal back in the winter.
During his true freshman season, Shanklin was responsible for 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and four forced fumbles - a true game wrecker. He had four games where he recorded at least two sacks and registered at least one sack in eight of his final ten games. His breakout performance came in a Week 3 win, his second-ever game, posting eight tackles, four tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Although he'll probably need to pack on another 10 pounds or so to hold up against Division I competition, he would fit best as a bandit in Zac Alley's scheme.
Shanklin will have three years of eligibility remaining.
