BREAKING: Division II RB LJ Turner Commits to West Virginia
For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers have made an addition to the football roster. Moments ago, Division II running back transfer LJ Turner announced on Instagram that he has committed to WVU.
In eight games this season at Catawba Community College in Salisbury, North Carolina, Turner rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns on 174 carries. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder out of Palm Bay, Florida has rushed for 19,61 yards and 20 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He will join a running back room that features Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Trae'von Dunbar, and incoming freshman Deandre Desinor.
