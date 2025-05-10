BREAKING: JUCO Running Back Cyncir Bowers Commits to WVU
West Virginia and Coach Rich Rodriguez have spent the offseason completely rebuilding the roster. They have already added 55 total transfers, which includes five from the junior college ranks, and they are not done yet. Running Back Cyncir Bowers from Iowa Central Community College has now announced his commitment to WVU, following his visit to campus.
Bowers was one of the most versatile weapons in all of junior college as a freshman. Starting out of the backfield, he had 155 carries for 1,008 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 12 scores. He also made an impact in the passing game, reeling in 24 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
The 5'10" 184-pound running back from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, also made his impact in the return game. He returned 13 kickoffs for a total of 344 yards, including a 100-yard return brought back for a touchdown. He also fielded seven punts for 148 yards and an impressive 21.1 yards per return.
He holds offers from Florida State, Memphis, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, Troy, Georgia State, Western Michigan, and others.
West Virginia's current running back room brings back Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, and Clay Ash. They have also added transfers Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), Jaylan Knighton (SMU), and Kannon Katzer (Ferris State).
He will have three years of eligibility with the possibility of getting his JUCO season back due to the new NCAA waiver rules.
