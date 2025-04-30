West Virginia Secures Commitment from JUCO DB Kaleb Gray
For the most part, West Virginia's work in the secondary is done, but they are still looking to make another addition or two to solidify the depth of the back end.
On Wednesday, they found some help by landing a commitment from JUCO defensive back Kaleb Gray (6'1", 180 lbs) of Dodge City.
After redshirting in 2023, Gray grew into a full-time starter for the Conquistadors, where he registered 32 tackles, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He made three stops and made a play on two passes in his first-ever game against Tyler. His strongest performance of the season came against Hutchinson CC, posting seven tackles, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble.
Since entering the portal, Gray has received a ton of interest at the higher level, picking up offers from Alabama A&M, Ball State, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Gardner-Webb, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Southern, Utah State, UTEP, UT-Martin, UTSA, and Western Michigan.
Gray has three years of eligibility remaining, but could get a year back due to spending time at the junior college level.
