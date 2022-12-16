Kent State CB Transfer Visits West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The Mountaineers need some help in the back end of the defense and are looking to the transfer portal for that help. Recently, former Kent State cornerback Montre Miller took an official visit to WVU.

Miller saw limited action during the first three years of his career but developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

In addition to his trip to WVU, Miller also took a visit to Wake Forest. Other schools in play for the veteran corner include Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State.

Miller will have one year of eligibility remaining.

