Kent State CB Transfer Visits West Virginia

Portal target makes his way to campus.

The Mountaineers need some help in the back end of the defense and are looking to the transfer portal for that help. Recently, former Kent State cornerback Montre Miller took an official visit to WVU.

Miller saw limited action during the first three years of his career but developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

In addition to his trip to WVU, Miller also took a visit to Wake Forest. Other schools in play for the veteran corner include Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State.

Miller will have one year of eligibility remaining.

