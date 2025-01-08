Kentucky Beats Out West Virginia for Clemson WR Transfer Troy Stellato
You can't get them all. Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff learned Wednesday morning that they missed out on landing Clemson wide receiver transfer Troy Stellato, who opted to finish his career out at Kentucky.
Stellato has dealt with some injuries throughout his career but has still managed to produce a spark when he has been on the field. In 23 games with the Tigers, Stellato recorded 65 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mountaineers pushed hard, but perhaps the number of bodies in the WVU receiver room felt a little too crowded. So far, West Virginia has landed Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), and Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan) out of the transfer portal. Jaden Bray, Jarel Williams, Brandon Rehmann, Rodney Gallagher III, TJ Johnson, and Dom Collins all return, while Jalil Hall and Tyshawn Dues will be incoming freshmen.
Although there are several receivers set to be on the roster, don't be surprised that if at some point this offseason, they add one more. Of course, things could really change if any returning players enter the transfer portal during the spring window. But for now, look for WVU to start filling out its offensive line, linebacker room, and secondary.
