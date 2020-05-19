MountaineerMaven
Key Decision Dates for Top Recruiting Targets

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff has done a tremendous job thus far with the 2021 recruiting class and could be adding to that class in the near future. 

A handful of top targets have announced their decision dates and we dive into our guess at how much of a chance West Virginia has to land each recruit.

RB Malik Newton (Norfolk, VA)

Top 12: Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, Temple, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Clemson, South Carolina, Maryland, Louisville, Old Dominion, West Virginia.

Decision date: November 30th 

Analysis: Newton has been fairly silent throughout his recruitment and it is hard to gauge really where his interest lies. Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Pitt could be possible options here. With so much unknown, I would still give the Mountaineers a shot.

WR Christian Leary (Orlando, FL)

Final 6: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, West Virginia.

Decision date: June 6th.

Analysis: The Mountaineers have been in hot pursuit of Christian Leary for quite a while now and it goes to show the level of trust he has in the staff when you see the other contenders he pits West Virginia up against. Oklahoma and Florida seem to have a slight edge, but don't be surprised if Leary puts on a WVU hat in a couple of weeks.

LB Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, NJ)

Top 8: Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, Rutgers, Syracuse, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia.

Decision date: June 1st.

Analysis: West Virginia, Rutgers, Ole Miss, and Syracuse seem to be in heavy on Gbayor. Rutgers has had a ton of talent in their backyard for years and continue to come close, but can't seem to close the deal. However, this could be the one they finally get.

CB Tyreek Chappell (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 5: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Pitt, Michigan, West Virginia.

Decision Date: July 4th.

Analysis: West Virginia seems to be in a good position here. With fellow Philadelphian Saint McLeod already on board and sophomore safety Tykee Smith pulling some strings as well, Chappell to West Virginia is a real possibility. Tennessee is the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail, so they will be a tough one to fend off. Aside from Tennessee, it seems like Pitt may be the other challenger here. Pitt already has a commitment from safety Javon McIntyre - who is also from Philadelphia, but the two would form a formidable tandem in the secondary.

S Jordan Lovett (Radcliff, KY)

Top 7: Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Cincinnati, Boston College, Georgia Tech, West Virginia.

Decision date: May 20th.

Analysis: Lovett led the nation in interceptions a year ago and saw his stock rise drastically. Neal Brown and the WVU staff seem to have put forth a lot of effort on Lovett, but Kentucky appears to be the favorite.

Which of these recruits do you see West Virginia landing? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

