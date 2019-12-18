MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

OFFICIAL: LB Lanell Carr Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

LB Lanell Carr

From: De Smet Jesuit HS/Saint Louis, MO

Height/Weight: 6’3” 230 lbs

Offers: Arkansas, Colorado St, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas St, Kent St, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCF, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan

Quote from Carr:

“I think it’s [WVU] one of the top programs in college football. They’ve been very successful there and is a place that turns guys into pros. This recruiting class for West Virginia should be something special.”

Scouting Analysis:

One of the best all-around talents in this class. Has a high motor and an extremely high ceiling as a pass-rusher. Strength, speed, high football IQ - he has every quality you want.

Playing Time Projection:

If he adapts quickly to his role and grasps the defensive concept, I see him seeing the field an awful lot as a true freshman. Could eventually work his way into a starting role at some point throughout the year.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: OL Tairiq Stewart Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Tairiq Stewart

OFFICIAL: DE Sean Martin Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Sean Martin

OFFICIAL: DL Akheem Mesidor Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Akheem Mesidor

OFFICIAL: QB Garrett Greene Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Garrett Greene

OFFICIAL: OL Chris Mayo Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Chris Mayo

OFFICIAL: CB Jackie Matthews Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Jackie Matthews

OFFICIAL: ATH David Vincent-Okoli Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee David Vincent-Okoli

OFFICIAL: CB Daryl Porter Jr. Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Daryl Porter Jr.

OFFICIAL: LB Taurus Simmons Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Taurus Simmons

OFFICIAL: OL Jordan White Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Jordan White