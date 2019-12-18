OFFICIAL: LB Lanell Carr Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

LB Lanell Carr

From: De Smet Jesuit HS/Saint Louis, MO

Height/Weight: 6’3” 230 lbs

Offers: Arkansas, Colorado St, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas St, Kent St, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCF, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan

Quote from Carr:

“I think it’s [WVU] one of the top programs in college football. They’ve been very successful there and is a place that turns guys into pros. This recruiting class for West Virginia should be something special.”

Scouting Analysis:

One of the best all-around talents in this class. Has a high motor and an extremely high ceiling as a pass-rusher. Strength, speed, high football IQ - he has every quality you want.

Playing Time Projection:

If he adapts quickly to his role and grasps the defensive concept, I see him seeing the field an awful lot as a true freshman. Could eventually work his way into a starting role at some point throughout the year.