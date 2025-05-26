2026 Defensive Back Says It 'Would Mean Everything' to Join Brother at West Virginia
West Virginia continues to make progress in the 2026 recruiting class, securing a spot in the top five for defensive back LaRon Dues (5'10", 180 lbs) of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida. Georgia Tech, Indiana, Oregon, and South Florida were the others who made the cut.
Appalachian State, Arizona, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Toledo, Wake Forest, and a few others offered but are no longer in consideration.
Dues is a West Virginia native, recently playing at Hurricane before making the move to a bigger prep program. He is also the brother of WVU freshman wide receiver Tyshawn Dues.
They're the hometown team, and they show me so much love," Dues told West Virginia On SI. "My brother loves it said it feels like home. It would mean everything to play with my brother again. (Safeties coach) Gabe Franklin is the one who talks to me the most. He's a great guy, very real."
As a junior, Dues tallied 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
