Mountaineers Now

LaRon Dues Shocks WVU, Commits to Indiana Despite Family Ties in Morgantown

West Virginia loses out on a former in state athlete.

Josh Wolfe

DB LaRon Dues Commits to Indiana
DB LaRon Dues Commits to Indiana / LaRon Dues X Profile
In this story:

Since June began, West Virginia has been hot on the recruiting trail. They have seen two very successful official visit weekends pull in commit after commit. However, they are not the school of choice for defensive back LaRon Dues.

Dues chose to commit to the Indiana Hoosiers over West Virginia, Oregon, Penn State, South Florida, Georgia Tech, and others. This came fresh off his official visit to Bloomington, Indiana. He had visited WVU the week prior.

The 5'9" defensive back is originally from West Virginia, starting his high school career at Hurricane before transferring to a higher level of competition in the Sunshine State. His brother is WVU freshman wide receiver Tyshawn Dues. To rub salt in the wound, Dues did the classic hat trick on his Instagram live commitment. He elected to put on a WVU hat before throwing it to the side to announce he's a Hoosier.

Luckily for West Virginia they have already received numerous defensive back commitments in Taj Powell, Emory Snyder, Jaylon Jones, Simaj Hill, and Emari Peterson. On top of that they are currently hosting defensive back Jett Goldsberry for an official visit.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: Where Rich Rod Ranks Among Big 12 Coaches

Camden Goforth’s Tape Shows a Nasty Streak and Future as a Multi-Year Starter at WVU

WVU Could Play Marshall Again, but is it Worth Reviving This Lopsided Matchup?

WVU Football Stock Watch: Which Young Players Are Ready to Rise in 2025?

Published
Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

Home/Recruiting