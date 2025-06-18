LaRon Dues Shocks WVU, Commits to Indiana Despite Family Ties in Morgantown
Since June began, West Virginia has been hot on the recruiting trail. They have seen two very successful official visit weekends pull in commit after commit. However, they are not the school of choice for defensive back LaRon Dues.
Dues chose to commit to the Indiana Hoosiers over West Virginia, Oregon, Penn State, South Florida, Georgia Tech, and others. This came fresh off his official visit to Bloomington, Indiana. He had visited WVU the week prior.
The 5'9" defensive back is originally from West Virginia, starting his high school career at Hurricane before transferring to a higher level of competition in the Sunshine State. His brother is WVU freshman wide receiver Tyshawn Dues. To rub salt in the wound, Dues did the classic hat trick on his Instagram live commitment. He elected to put on a WVU hat before throwing it to the side to announce he's a Hoosier.
Luckily for West Virginia they have already received numerous defensive back commitments in Taj Powell, Emory Snyder, Jaylon Jones, Simaj Hill, and Emari Peterson. On top of that they are currently hosting defensive back Jett Goldsberry for an official visit.
