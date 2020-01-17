Latest 2021 Offer Looking to Make Visit to West Virginia

The recruiting "dead period" is officially behind us, which means the West Virginia coaching staff is already hitting the recruiting trail hard. Since the dead period lifted, the Mountaineers have made it a priority to key in on offensive lineman and have offered several in the last 24 hours.

One of those to receive an offer is 2021 offensive tackle Connor Tollison (6'6" 290 lbs) of Jackson, Missouri.

"I had been talking to West Virginia for a while and have developed a really good relationship with Coach Moore and I was super pumped when he offered me, Tollison said. "The coaching staff is what sticks out to me the most, they always get the most out of their players," he added.

Tollison tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make the trip to Morgantown on February 1st, but is not confirmed as of today.

He also holds other offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville and Southeast Missouri State. Tollison also mentioned that Kansas State, Missouri and Nebraska are also showing interest.

Stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven for all the latest recruiting updates on the Mountaineers!