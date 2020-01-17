MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Latest 2021 Offer Looking to Make Visit to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

The recruiting "dead period" is officially behind us, which means the West Virginia coaching staff is already hitting the recruiting trail hard. Since the dead period lifted, the Mountaineers have made it a priority to key in on offensive lineman and have offered several in the last 24 hours.

One of those to receive an offer is 2021 offensive tackle Connor Tollison (6'6" 290 lbs) of Jackson, Missouri. 

"I had been talking to West Virginia for a while and have developed a really good relationship with Coach Moore and I was super pumped when he offered me, Tollison said. "The coaching staff is what sticks out to me the most, they always get the most out of their players," he added.

Tollison tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make the trip to Morgantown on February 1st, but is not confirmed as of today. 

He also holds other offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville and Southeast Missouri State. Tollison also mentioned that Kansas State, Missouri and Nebraska are also showing interest.

Stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven for all the latest recruiting updates on the Mountaineers!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Between The Eers Mailbag: Ask Wellington Smith Questions

Send in your questions on the site!

Schuyler Callihan

by

NYCDore

Recent 2021 Offer Thinks West Virginia is a "Few Pieces" Away From Being a Powerhouse

Vic Koenning is on the prowl for some secondary help

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Can Connection to Current WVU Star Bring This 2021 Safety to Morgantown?

A West Virginia pipeline may be building in Philadelphia

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

2021 Wide Receiver Has Major Interest in WVU, Sets Visit

Rising senior wide receiver sets visit date with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Rod Thorn's jersey to hang in the rafters

Rod Thorn to be honored at halftime of West Virginia, Oklahoma on January 29th.

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Offers 2021 Offensive Lineman

A new offer has been sent out from WVU

Jonathan Martin

Jeff Goodman Puts West Virginia Near Top in his Latest Top 25 Rankings

West Virginia climbs Goodman's Top 25 Rankings

John Pentol

by

michaelgresko

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Join fellow Mountaineer fans to discuss the West Virginia, Texas Tech match-up

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Robertson and Oklahoma ends Mountaineers winning streak

Oklahoma ended West Virginia's nine-game winning streak behind Robertson's 31 points.

Quinn Burkitt

by

Daniel66