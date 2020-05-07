Latest 2023 WVU Offer Compares His Game to Colton McKivitz

Earlier this month, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman Payton Kirkland of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida.

"I felt extremely blessed that they gave me an opportunity to play on the next level," Kirkland said of the West Virginia offer. "It is a great program and it really opens my eyes to what I need to consider in a program." Another reason the Mountaineers stuck out to Kirkland is because of now former offensive tackle, Colton McKivitz. "I see a lot of myself in him. Technique and build-wise."

Kirkland already has a massive frame checking in at 6-foot-7, 285-pounds. He's going to continue to garner more attention throughout his sophomore season as he will overpower people with his strength and size. It's almost not even fair the kind of push he gets on the line of scrimmage.

"I'm all about pushing myself and I believe that whatever school is going to push me the most even outside of football is where I am going to go."

Kirkland also holds offers from Arizona State and South Carolina, while receiving interest from several other schools. He informed Mountaineer Maven that he would like to visit West Virginia, Arizona State, Oregon, and Ohio State.

