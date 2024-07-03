LB Grant Beerman Names Finalists & Decision Date
Another top West Virginia target in the 2025 recruiting class is nearing a decision. West Chester, Ohio linebacker Grant Beerman revealed on Tuesday that he will be making his commitment on July 6th. The finalists? Cincinnati, Michigan State, Purdue, and West Virginia.
The Lakota West product took an official visit to West Virginia last weekend which he labeled as "eye-opening" and "impressive".
"It was great, my parents and I had an amazing time hanging with the staff, coaches and players. Coach Koonz walked me through what a daily schedule would look like and just a few things I could do to get better day to day."
West Virginia has one true linebacker committed in the 2025 class, Michael Hastie. Safety Chris Fileppo is a candidate to move down to linebacker once he reaches Morgantown. If the Mountaineers land Beerman, he'll likely be the last linebacker they take in this class.
