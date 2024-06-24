Mountaineers Now

LB Michael Hastie Commits to WVU

West Virginia picks up another pledge.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

For the third time in four days, West Virginia has added to the 2025 recruiting class. Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers picked up a commitment from linebacker Michael Hastie (6'3", 230 lbs) of Douglasville, Georgia.

Hastie chose West Virginia over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Texas A&M, UAB, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, and several others.

As a junior, Hastie recorded 122 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

