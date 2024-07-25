Local Kicker/Punter Aidan Stire Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia scoops up a commitment from a two-way specialist.
In this story:
West Virginia has checked just about every box in the 2025 recruiting class, including kicker and punter thanks to this afternoon's commitment from Morgantown's Aidan Stire.
He also held interest from Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, South Florida, and UCF.
Stire averaged 41.9 yards per punt last season as a junior and made 34/35 PATs. He also handled kickoff duties, booting 39 of his 50 kickoffs through the end zone for a touchback.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU WR Hudson Clement Picks New Jersey Number
WVU OL Maurice Hamilton Switches to Defense
Why is the Entire College Football World Sleeping on Garrett Greene?
Published