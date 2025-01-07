Lockdown Cornerback Transfer Schedules Visit to West Virginia
Stop me if you've heard this before...a defensive back transfer is being heavily pursued by the West Virginia coaching staff. Obviously, the Mountaineers need to completely retool the secondary and they are well aware of it.
On Wednesday, WVU is expected to host Nevada cornerback transfer Michael Coats Jr. on an official visit, according to The Portal Report. He will follow that up with a trip to Ole Miss on Thursday. A trip to Mississippi State has already been made.
Coates is coming off an incredible season where he had a true breakout year. He finished second nationally in pass breakups with 14 to go along with 41 tackles and four interceptions. At the end of the season, Coates was named a First Team All-Mountain West selection after leading the league in passes defended and finishing second in pass breakups and interceptions.
Because he spent the first three years of his career at East Central C.C. in Mississippi, he will have an additional year of eligibility, giving him one year left at the collegiate level.
