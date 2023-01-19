Skip to main content

Louisville Linebacker Transfer Visiting West Virginia

A big couple of days ahead for the WVU coaching staff.

West Virginia wasted no time sending an offer to former Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery (5'11", 225 lbs), reaching out to him the same day he entered the transfer portal. 

Wednesday, Montgomery posted that he has three visits lined up for this week:

Ole Miss: Jan. 18

West Virginia: Jan. 19-21

Texas A&M: Jan 22-23

Montgomery played in 37 games during his time at Louisville, tallying 160 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

After only playing in three games in 2021 due to a torn ACL, Montgomery bounced back strong this past fall with 70 tackles, six sacks, five QB hits, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He primarily played MIKE linebacker at Louisville but can certainly be a weakside backer, which is more than likely where he would play at West Virginia if I had to guess.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

