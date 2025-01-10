BREAKING: LSU DL Transfer Kimo Makane’ole Commits to West Virginia
Friday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers received a commitment from LSU defensive line transfer Kimo Makane’ole.
Makane’ole was a four-star offensive line recruit coming out of Niceville High School in Florida. He chose the Tigers over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, and several others.
After struggling to see the field in his first three years with the Tigers, Makane’ole made the switch to defensive tackle last spring. He saw action in nine games but made just one tackle, primarily seeing action on special teams and as a depth piece.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), DL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
