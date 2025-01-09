LSU DL Transfer Kimo Makane’ole Visits West Virginia
West Virginia has completed another visit with another top target of theirs out of the transfer portal, hosting former LSU defensive lineman Kimo Makane’ole.
Coming out of Niceville, Florida, Makane’ole chose LSU over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, and several others.
He arrived in Baton Rouge as an offensive lineman but after struggling to see the field in his first three years with the Tigers, he made the switch to defensive tackle last spring. He appeared in nine games this season but tallied just one tackle.
Makane’ole will have just one year of eligibility remaining.
Currently, the Mountaineers only have three true interior d-linemen - Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, and Hammond Russell. Asani Redwood, Edward Vesterinen, Elijah Kinsler, and Makai Byerson all have the ability to move inside if needed. They also have incoming freshman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, who is an early enrollee.
