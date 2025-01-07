Massive FCS Running Back Transfer is Set to Visit West Virginia
Former West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson was a big dude, especially for the position he played, but today, the Mountaineers will be hosting an even larger running back, if you can believe that to be possible.
Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, will be making his way to Morgantown, fresh off a visit to Louisville. The news was first reported by Rivals. com.
Edwards began his career at Georgia Military College where he rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. He then transferred to Hutchinson Community College where he rushed for 1,174 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of two seasons. Edwards then made the jump up to the FBS level, spending the 2022 season at UTSA but only appeared in three games and was able to take a redshirt.
He has played the last two years at Northern Iowa, where he has positioned himself to earn several opportunities at the FBS level in his last go around. There, he totaled 1,548 yards and 11 touchdowns on 266 carries.
Due to the NCAA's recent ruling of granting extra eligibility to junior college players, Edwards will have one year of eligibility remaining.
