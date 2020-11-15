McKneely Places West Virginia in His Top 8

Poca High School shooting guard Isaac McKneely placed West Virginia University in his final eight Sunday afternoon, along with Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia, Illinois, Purdue, North Carolina, and Indiana.

The class of 2022 prospect is the state of West Virginia's top high school basketball recruit and is in the Top 100 nationally despite falling in some of the national rankings.

At 6-4 172-lbs, McKneely still has room to grow but will not be able to showcase his talents until mid-January due to winter high school sports postponing till January 11th.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly