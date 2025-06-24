Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: Minikon Johnson Becomes Second Member of West Virginia's 2027 Class

WVU adds to the 2027 class.

Josh Wolfe

2027 LB Minikon Johnson Commits to WVU
2027 LB Minikon Johnson Commits to WVU / WVU Athletics Department
West Virginia has been busy in the month of June filling out their 2026 recruiting class. However, that does not mean they aren't already focused on 2027. Moments ago, they added their second commitment of the class as linebacker Minikon Johnson joins Armand Hill.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native committed to the Mountaineers over Akron and Kent State. He first received his offer after showcasing his skills in front of the staff at camp.

He will play his junior season at Bishop Canevin High School, where he earned all-conference honorable mention honors as a sophomore. He was credited with 43 tackles and two sacks this past season. At 6'2" 205 pounds, he was clocked recently with a 4.66 40-yard dash time at an Ohio State camp.

Rich Rodriguez and his staff have used camps to scout and extend offers to numerous players so far. Johnson becomes the third player to commit to that offer, joining 2026 recruits Malachi Thompson and Charlie Hanafin.

West Virginia's Current 2027 Commits

RB Armand Hill and LB Minikon Johnson

