Missouri Transfer Edge Rusher Eddie Kelly Jr. Commits to WVU
It has been an eventful Easter Sunday for Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia as they have landed an edge rusher with SEC and ACC experience out of the transfer portal.
Eddie Kelly was in Morgantown this weekend for an official visit and decided to shut down his recruitment. He had received other public offers from Kansas and Virginia Tech during his portal recruitment.
The 6'4 278 pound edge rusher saw action in 13 games for the Tigers this season. He had 20 tackles, two pass deflections, and one sack. He posted a very impressive 76.1 pro football focus grade on the season playing 224 snaps.
Before playing for Missouri, Kelly played a season for both Georgia Tech and South Florida. At Georgia Tech he posted 37 tackles, two pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks. He had 19 tackles in his true freshman season at USF.
He was a three-star recruit out of High School and held offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, and others.
Kelly is now the third edge rusher the Mountaineers have added in the portal this offseason, joining Jimmori Robinson (UTSA) and Braden Siders (Wyoming).
He will have one year of eligibility remaining, and does have a redshirt remaining if needed.
