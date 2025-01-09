Montana State RB Transfer Scottre Humphrey Receives West Virginia Offer
A few days ago, West Virginia lost a member of its 2025 signing class as running back Deandre Desinor changed his mind and backed out of his National Letter of Intent and committed to North Carolina State.
The Mountaineers now have an open spot in the backfield and are looking to the transfer portal to fill that need. They have interest in former Northern Iowa running back Tye Edwards and recently extended an offer to former Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey.
In 2023, Humphrey became the first player in program history to rush for 100 yards in his first-ever game, totaling 114 yards in the team's win over Utah Tech. He ended the season rushing for 433 yards and eight scores. After seeing limited action as a true freshman, Humphrey took over as the Bobcats' top back rushing for 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. At the end of the season, he was named a 1st Team All-Big Sky selection.
North Carolina, New Mexico, Ole Miss, UNLV, and Virginia Tech are also involved in his recruitment. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
West Virginia's current running back room consists of Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Trae'von Dunbar, and Catawba College transfer LJ Turner.
