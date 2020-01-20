MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Mountaineers Keeping an Eye on 2021 Florida Running Back

Schuyler Callihan

Over the weekend, several recruits were on hand for West Virginia's first scheduled junior day of the winter. Of those in attendance was class of 2021 running back Roscoe Burton of North Miami High School in Miami, FL.

"The visit was great, I'm looking forward to getting back soon," Burton said. "Coach Trickett is a cool guy and I think our relationship will become even stronger," he added. 

Burton currently holds offers from Appalachian State, Harvard, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Ohio, Southern Miss, Wake Forest and a few others. Although Burton has yet to be officially offered by West Virginia, he included them in a group of schools that stick out to him, joining Louisville and Pitt. 

"It's been a great program for decades and I love what coach Neal [Brown] had established."

Burton also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make his decision on his birthday, which is May 6th.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Looking forward to seeing where he decides to go

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Top 2022 Receiver Target Comes Away Impressed Following 2nd Visit to WVU

New offensive coordinator Gerad Parker building pre-existing relationship with 2022 receiver

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

2021 Quarterback Enjoys Visit to West Virginia

No offer yet, but West Virginia showing interest in the Kentucky state champion QB

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

Vegas Insider: West Virginia Big Favorites vs Texas

West Virginia looking for big turnaround vs Longhorns

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Martell Pettaway Officially Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer running back has a new home

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Mountaineer Watch: Which Mountaineers Could be Drafted or Signed in the 2020 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2019 West Virginia season, it's time to look at which Mountaineers will have a shot at the next level

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

David Long Has Big Game for Titans in AFC Championship

The former Mountaineer played well despite the Titans playoff run coming to an end

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Former Mountaineer Finds New Home

One time West Virginia safety makes it back to Division I football

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia on the Verge of Filling Running Back Need

Have the Mountaineers found their guy at running back in the 2020 class?

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol