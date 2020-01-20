Mountaineers Keeping an Eye on 2021 Florida Running Back

Over the weekend, several recruits were on hand for West Virginia's first scheduled junior day of the winter. Of those in attendance was class of 2021 running back Roscoe Burton of North Miami High School in Miami, FL.

"The visit was great, I'm looking forward to getting back soon," Burton said. "Coach Trickett is a cool guy and I think our relationship will become even stronger," he added.

Burton currently holds offers from Appalachian State, Harvard, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Ohio, Southern Miss, Wake Forest and a few others. Although Burton has yet to be officially offered by West Virginia, he included them in a group of schools that stick out to him, joining Louisville and Pitt.

"It's been a great program for decades and I love what coach Neal [Brown] had established."

Burton also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make his decision on his birthday, which is May 6th.