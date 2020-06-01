Mountaineers Making Their Mark in Ohio on Recruiting Trail

Over the years, the state of Ohio has been a factory for producing college football players. Being a neighboring state, West Virginia has taken full advantage of the full supply of athletes and have plucked out many kids out of Ohio State's backyard.

In this year's class alone, the Mountaineers have already secured four commitments from the state of Ohio (DE Hammond Russell, WR Andrew Wilson-Lamp, RB Jaylen Anderson, TE Treylan Davis). That accounts for 44.4% of the commitments in the 2021 class.

Having a strong presence in Ohio will be crucial for the Mountaineers going forward. Some of the best high school talent comes from there and it would be an easy drive for parents, family, and friends to Morgantown to come watch games. For the recruit, it could be a far enough distance that gives them the feeling of freedom, but still feel close to home.

There are several other current Mountaineers from Ohio, including LB Josh Chandler, S Jake Long, S Sean Mahone, DL Jeffery Pooler, OL Blaine Scott, and DL Jalen Thornton.

Some notable former Mountaineers from Ohio are DL Darryl Talley, OL Colton McKivitz, WR Shelton Gibson, LB David Long, as well as several others.

Do you believe hitting the state of Ohio hard on the recruiting trail is important for the team's future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

