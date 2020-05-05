Mountaineers Offer Coveted 2023 Offensive Lineman

Last week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan out of Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida.

"I was very excited to get the offer. I think they are a great school, really looking forward to learning more about WVU and I'm definitely looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Scott and the rest of the coaching staff," Shanahan said.

Plans to visit West Virginia are in the works, but he is unsure of when that will take place. Shanahan also holds offers from LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Central Florida, Nebraska, Oregon, Florida State, and Pitt. There are no current leaders in his recruitment at this time.

Shanahan also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is "looking to build a relationship with the coaching staff and to have a nice fit on the academic side as well. I want to find a place that I can see myself at for 3-4 years."

Shanahan has a brother, Michael, that currently plays on the offensive line at UT-Martin of the FCS.

