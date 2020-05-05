MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Mountaineers Offer Coveted 2023 Offensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan out of Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida.

"I was very excited to get the offer. I think they are a great school, really looking forward to learning more about WVU and I'm definitely looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Scott and the rest of the coaching staff," Shanahan said.

Plans to visit West Virginia are in the works, but he is unsure of when that will take place. Shanahan also holds offers from LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Central Florida, Nebraska, Oregon, Florida State, and Pitt. There are no current leaders in his recruitment at this time.

Shanahan also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is "looking to build a relationship with the coaching staff and to have a nice fit on the academic side as well. I want to find a place that I can see myself at for 3-4 years."

Shanahan has a brother, Michael, that currently plays on the offensive line at UT-Martin of the FCS.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Bob Huggins has a loaded squad for the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mary jo

Mountaineers Successfully Rehabbing Injuries

West Virginia continues to progress rehabbing injuries despite COVID-19 shutdown

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Alex Ruoff & Sean McNeil Take Over WVU Twitter with Video Chat

Two fellow Mountaineers talk basketball, quarantine life

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 2: Daryl Worley Interview

Former Mountaineer Daryl Worley joins this week's show

Schuyler Callihan

by

GNBUZZ

Former Mountaineer Soccer Star Franck Tayou Awarded 4th Straight MASL MVP

Franck Tayou was awarded the Major Arena Soccer League MVP for the 2019-20 season.

Anthony G. Halkias

Can Keith Washington Make the Saints' 53-Man Roster?

Former Mountaineer corner Keith Washington signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Anthony G. Halkias

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 10 Brandon Yates

West Virginia will have a young, promising athlete at tackle this fall

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for Top In-State 2021 Defensive End

Things are getting narrowed down for one of West Virginia's top recruits

Schuyler Callihan

Geno Smith's Saga with Rex Ryan Stalled His NFL Career

Rex Ryan ruined the former Mountaineer's career in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Misses Out on Final 5 for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers shockingly miss out on talented receiver

Schuyler Callihan