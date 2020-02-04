National Signing Day: Names to Watch and Predictions

The February signing period, also known as the "traditional signing period," is set to get underway tomorrow and the Mountaineers are looking to fill their remaining spots. Currently, West Virginia has 18 who have signed their letter of intent, five of which are on campus as early enrollees and two who are committed. With all that being said, here is the breakdown of how the class currently stands and what to expect for tomorrow.





Early Enrollees- QB Garrett Greene, WR Reese Smith, DL Quay Mays, CB Jairo Faverus, CB Jackie Matthews.

Signed Letter of Intent- WR Sam Brown, WR Devell Washington, TE Charles Finley, OL Chris Mayo, OL Zach Frazier, OL Tairiq Stewart, OL Jordan White, DE Sean Martin, DE Akheem Mesidor, DE Taurus Simmons, LB Lanell Carr, CB David Vincent-Okoli, CB Daryl Porter Jr.

Committed- OL James Gamble, RB A'varius Sparrow.

Remaining Targets- DE Eddie Watkins, ATH Jordon Ingram, LB James Thomas, ATH D.J. Lundy.

With just a few spots remaining, always keep in mind that some players could use a blueshirt and be counted towards next years scholarship numbers. Below is how we see things panning out tomorrow.

DE Eddie Watkins

Why the need? - The Mountaineers have put an emphasis on getting better and deeper up front. The Stills brothers did their thing a year ago, but need some help. It was evident that West Virginia just did not have enough depth on the defensive line, which was why the defense tended to break down in the 4th quarter of games.

The Scout - Watkins is a speedy edge rusher that has a rather lean frame, which makes you think of guys like Bruce Irvin. He sheds blocks with ease and contains the edge in the run game. Has the ability to become a top pass rusher at the next level.

Choices - Arizona, Missouri and West Virginia.

Prediction - West Virginia 50%. Watkins loved Morgantown when he came to visit and has developed a tight relationship with the coaching staff. However, his lead recruiter, Blake Seiler, is no longer here which makes things interesting. He's since taken visits to Arizona and Missouri and has not made the trip back to the Mountain State.

ATH Jordon Ingram

Why the need? - Well it depends on what West Virginia wants to do with him. It seemed as if they were going to use him at runningback, but with the commitment of A'varius Sparrow, that could change things. Ingram can also play linebacker and play it at a very high level. Both positions are glaring needs for the Mountaineers and it's known that they just want him, so they will figure out his position in the near future.

The Scout - Very athletic two-way player that has all the tools to be a successful runningback. Ingram doesn't necessarily have breakaway speed, but has great field vision and can hit the gap quick. On the defensive side, Ingram is a sure tackler that also does well when dropping back into coverage.

Choices - Iowa, Tulane and West Virginia.

Prediction - West Virginia 70%. West Virginia desperately needs a body at both runningback and linebacker, so they have been in hot pursuit for Ingram for a while now. Ingram visited Morgantown a couple of weeks ago and loved what the program had to offer.

LB James Thomas

Why the need? - Outside of Dylan Tonkery and Josh Chandler, West Virginia has little to no experience at the linebacker position. Getting a guy like Thomas would be huge for the Mountaineers, although he likely won't play a major role in 2020.

The Scout - Good closing speed, can be a big help in stopping the run and plays with aggression. Also plays quarterback, so that helps him understand how to read things on the defensive side and identify where the quarterback is wanting to go with the ball.

Choices - South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Prediction - West Virginia 60%. I was going to call this at 50/50, but I'm going to give a slight edge to the Mountaineers. Thomas spoke with Jonathan Martin of Mountaineer Maven this morning and confirmed his high interest in the program.

LB DJ Lundy

Why the need? - See above.

The Scout - Lundy is another two-way player and can also play runningback, although most have him projected to play linebacker at the college level. Lundy can lay the wood and brings a ton of physicality to the table.

Choices - Florida State, Georgia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Prediction - West Virginia 5%. Anything can happen, but it's very clear that Lundy is leaning towards some of the bigger schools. I'd say it's a coin flip between Florida State and Georgia.

