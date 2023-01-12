BREAKING: NC State WR Transfers to West Virginia

Wednesday evening, former North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter announced that he will be transferring to West Virginia.

In five years with the Wolfpack, the 6'2", 215-pound receiver hauled in 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and ten touchdowns. This helps replace the size West Virginia lost on the outside with Bryce Ford-Wheaton entering the 2023 NFL Draft and Kaden Prather transferring to Maryland.

Carter initially committed to Penn State following the team's Rose Bowl win over Utah. Aside from Penn State, Carter also held offers from Georgia State and Old Dominion.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

