Neal Brown Visits Florida State Linebacker Transfer

The West Virginia coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail hard as we near National Signing Day and while they're checking in on some of their current commits, they're also paying visits to some key names in the transfer portal.

Tuesday evening, head coach Neal Brown dropped by to have an in-home visit with Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer, who entered the portal on Monday.

Gainer, a former consensus four-star recruit out of Chiles HS in Tallahassee, Florida, spent five years at Florida State. During his time with the Seminoles, Gainer racked up 210 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Chiles is also the same high school that produced current WVU quarterback Garrett Greene. The two played together from 2016-17 and it didn't take long for the Mountaineer signal-caller to put his recruiting hat on.

Gainer is a grad transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

