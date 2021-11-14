Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    WATCH: QB Commit Nicco Marchiol Sings 'Country Roads' in Postgame Interview

    Cool stuff here from the future Mountaineer quarterback.
    West Virginia quarterback commit Nicco Marchiol continues to have a special senior season for Hamilton HS in Arizona. Earlier in the year, Marchiol had a gutsy performance to lead Hamilton past football powerhouse Bishop Gorman in the final seconds of the game.

    On Friday night, Marchiol's magic struck again. This time, he snapped Chandler High's 45-game winning streak. In a postgame interview with Claudia Collins of Sports360AZ, Marchiol wasted no time celebrating the win and did so in true West Virginia fashion by signing Country Roads.

