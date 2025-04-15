BREAKING: North Texas Transfer Guard Jasper Floyd Commits to West Virginia
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to its 2025-26 men's basketball roster with the commitment of North Texas transfer guard Jasper Floyd.
Floyd spent two years at the junior college level, playing for Northwest Florida State College and Hillsborough College. After starring there, he made the jump to Division I landing at Fairfield. In 37 games (35 starts) with the Stags, Floyd averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game - led the Mid Atlantic Athletic Conference.
This past season, he transferred to North Texas to play for Ross Hodge and was a critical piece of the Mean Green's success. In 36 games for NTU, Floyd posted nine points, 3.9 assists, three rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42% from the field and 34% from beyond the three-point line.
Because of his time at JUCO, Floyd has an additional year of eligibility remaining.
Floyd becomes the fifth transfer to commit to West Virginia this offseason, joining Harlan Obioha (UNC Wilmington), Brenen Lorient (North Texas), Honor Huff (Chattanooga), and Jackson Fields (Troy).
